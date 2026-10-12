On November 3rd, I am voting NO on Proposition 1 because I am a pro-life voter and will always stand up to protect the lives of Idaho babies.

A couple of years ago, I filmed this short 90- second video explaining what current Idaho pro-life law says and does.

Last month, Senator Camille Blaylock wrote a detailed article that responds to the misinformation being distributed by those pushing to legalize late-term abortions here in Idaho.

Choose the short version or the long version, but educate yourself and be ready to vote on Prop 1 this November 3rd.

Best,

Codi Galloway

