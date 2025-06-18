Your Neighborhood is About to Get Safer and Cleaner

New State Law Prohibits Public Camping

I live, work, and play in the Treasure Valley, and I have exciting news! Our City is about to become better! A new state law takes effect July 1, 2025, prohibiting public camping on streets, sidewalks, and in our public parks. The new law compels large cities to enforce their camping ordinances or face penalties.

After Years of Inaction, Boise is Ready to Comply

For years, I’ve watched Boise’s neighborhoods work hard to protect their safety, livability, and access to shared public spaces—only to see those efforts weakened by inconsistent enforcement and legal ambiguity, but the situation is changing. Mayor McLean has stated publicly that while she doesn’t like the law, she will comply: “Moving forward, we will work closely with our police department and community partners to follow the Galloway law, because we must.” This is great news: it is a time to celebrate the opportunity to protect Boise from becoming Portland and keep Idaho the gem it is. I have personally met with the Mayor, members of our police force, and many of the organizations that provide services to homeless and indigent people. Everybody is getting ready and gearing up to apply the new law.

You Can Help

The City will likely need help getting to 100% compliance. Here’s what you can do:

Report issues. If you come across instances of public camping, report it. Scroll down for details Support the organizations helping people transition from illegal camping to a safer home. Can you donate time or money? If so, reach out to organizations like the Boise Rescue Mission that provide help and support to homeless and indigent people. Be kind. Be kind to the City of Boise as they strive to clean up areas that have been neglected. Be kind to the individuals who may not be aware of the new law and will need to make some lifestyle changes. Let’s work together with compassion as we move forward.

Best,

Senator Codi Galloway

208 614-2634

Codi@codi4idaho.com

P.S. If you’d like to receive updates and meeting invites, please send your contact info to CleanSafeIdaho@Gmail.com

How to Report an Issue

Idahoans are the eyes and ears of their neighborhoods; public reporting is one of the most effective ways to ensure safe, clean, and accessible spaces for everyone.

If someone is in immediate danger or their safety is threatened, call 911 immediately! If you see illegal camping or adjacent crime such as drug use, public indecency, trash, vandalism, human waste, graffiti, etc., call Boise Police Dispatch at 208 377-6790 or report the crime using this website, https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/planning-and-development-services/code-compliance/. To help us track patterns & ensure compliance, send an email detailing the reported offense to CleanSafeIdaho@gmail.com. Pictures are helpful!

Your neighbors across the state helped make this law possible by speaking up. Now, we need your help to implement it. Citizens reporting issues isn’t just about problems; it’s about partnership. Together, we can ensure Idaho’s public spaces are safe, livable, and protected for all.

FAQ: The Story Behind the Camping Bill

As I have met with the many stakeholders on this issue, several questions arose; read on to see the most asked and answered questions.

Why is a law preventing public camping necessary?

For years, the City of Boise has ignored neighbors, residents, and employers in their plea for help with illegal camping. People who live, work, and play in the area have had to deal with dirty, dangerous, and deadly public safety issues and despite years of meetings and studies, waste, litter, and threats to personal safety, dangerous conditions continued to grow.

What does the Idaho law do?

Senate Bill 1141 states that public camping is unlawful. Any large city that allows camping on the river, street, public walkways, or in a vehicle now violates state law. Boise must listen to the pleas of the residents who have felt threatened, had their property destroyed, and dealt with encampments for years or face a lawsuit from the State of Idaho. This legislation protects our public places, keeps Idahoans safe, and ensures Idaho will continue to be the gem that it is.

How is Illegal camping defined? How do I know what is illegal?

Residing in a temporary outdoor shelter, as evidenced by items such as tents, vehicles, bedding, cooking appliances, and personal belongings for a prolonged period of time, is no longer permitted on public streets, sidewalks, and parks. Camping is only allowed in authorized areas such as private property, campgrounds, designated spaces, and BLM land.

What about Martin V Boise? Is the new state law constitutional?

Martin v Boise, a decision made by the 9th Circuit Court in 2018, was vacated by the U.S. Supreme Court last year. It is no longer law. Therefore, the City of Boise, just like any city, is free to enforce anti-sleeping, camping, and sit-and-lie ordinances. Grants Pass v. Johnson (2024) is now the law for the entire country.

Where will illegal campers go?

Instead of living on dangerous and filthy streets, people illegally camping will be directed to shelters and other services. There is nothing compassionate about letting people suffer on the streets. Real help means connecting people to safe spaces and services and giving them the chance to rebuild their lives—with structure and accountability, not leaving them to suffer on the streets. “There is safe, clean, supervised shelter available to anyone in need. Using just the BRM as an example, “We have a policy to never turn a homeless person away...we have never been full.” --Rev. Bill Roscoe President/CEO Boise Rescue Mission Ministries

Will illegal campers be sent to jail?

Lessons learned from other states that have enacted illegal camping bans show that the mere existence of a camping ban impacts behavior. In only 6 months following Kentucky’s camping ban, 1700 people were engaged by law enforcement across the state. Only 19 individuals were cited for failing to comply and only five people were arrested—not for illegal camping but for belligerent behavior. When cities stop permitting public camping, people stop the behavior and accept services and shelter.

Does this law remove local control?

The law doesn’t tell cities where to build services or how to run programs; it simply sets clear boundaries for where camping isn’t allowed. It gives cities the authority they’ve claimed they need and it also makes them accountable for how they choose to act. Idahoans deserve public policies that are clear, fair, and enforceable.

Call to action—What does this law mean to you?

