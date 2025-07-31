Summer In Idaho

As a kid and later as an elementary teacher, I LOVED summer! Now, I am neither, but I still really look forward to summer every year. Since the Idaho Legislature is part-time (we are only in session from January to March), the Capitol is mostly empty in the summer. Instead, I spend my time visiting constituents, riding along with police officers, touring state facilities, and working on future legislation. I also spend a fair amount of time back at my day job and, of course, on summer vacation!

Clean, Safe, Accessible Idaho

To date, we have seen a positive turn of events with the enactment of the Public Camping Ban that went into effect on July 1st! So many partners are working hard to help vulnerable people and protect Boise. This issue was also recently addressed by President Donald Trump in an Executive Order. Click here to read more about this topic on the national stage.

While the city is looking much cleaner and safer, if you still see illegal camping or adjacent crime such as drug use, public indecency, trash, vandalism, human waste, graffiti, etc., call Boise Police Dispatch at 208 377-6790 or report the crime using this website, https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/planning-and-development-services/code-compliance/. To help track patterns & ensure compliance, send an email detailing the reported offense to CleanSafeIdaho@gmail.com. Pictures are helpful!

School Choice Tax Credit is Coming

The Idaho State Tax Commission is busy preparing for the rollout of the parental choice tax credit. I am copying their press release below. Be sure to reach out with questions or attend a seminar to learn more.

BOISE, Idaho – July 2, 2025 – Parents who want to be ready to apply for the Idaho Parental Choice Tax Credit should check out the Idaho State Tax Commission’s FAQs at tax.idaho.gov/parentalchoicecredit.



The Idaho Parental Choice Tax Credit is a new refundable tax credit program that provides nearly $50 million in state funds to pay for eligible nonpublic school expenses for Idaho K-12 students and Idaho disabled students up to 21 years of age.



The program allows parents to apply for a tax credit of up to $5,000 for each eligible student, and up to $7,500 for each eligible disabled student. Priority will be given to parents whose total adjusted income doesn’t exceed 300% of the federal poverty level.



Parents will be able to apply for the 2025 program online from January 15, 2026, through March 15, 2026. Applications will be processed in the order in which they’re received, so the Tax Commission recommends parents prepare by doing the following:

Keep receipts of their 2025 eligible expenses.

File their 2024 tax return. The Tax Commission will use the return to determine program eligibility.

Get a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account at tax.idaho.gov/NewTAP. Parents will need an account to apply for the program.

To help parents learn more about the tax credit program, the Tax Commission is offering educational classes. Interested taxpayers can register for an online webinar held on Aug. 19 or an in-person seminar held in Boise on Aug. 26. More classes will be available in the future.



Parents with questions can also call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

