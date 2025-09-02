We Are Boise

We Are Boise | Faith, Family, Freedom Fest is dedicated to bringing the community together for engaging games, food trucks, and activities for all to enjoy. LD 15 Republicans are excited to show everyone how amazing our city is! Register for a booth or come enjoy as a guest. Contact Christi with any questions, burstdesignsllc@gmail.com

What does a Senator do in the Summer?

People are often surprised when I tell them Idaho has a part-time legislature that is only in session January through March. Funny enough, I think my husband is also surprised that I belong to a part-time legislature! Even though I am not at the Capitol on a daily basis, I am busy learning, listening, and preparing for the session to start in January. Now is a great time to share your priorities and ideas as I begin drafting legislation. Call me at 208 614-2634 or email me at codi@codi4idaho; I’d love to hear from you!

Happy 250th Birthday, America!

Join me at the Idaho State Capitol on September 11th to begin the celebration!